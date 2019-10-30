Kan. woman going to prison for scamming homeowners facing foreclosure

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas woman was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in prison for swindling homeowners facing foreclosure with false promises to help them save their homes, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Ruby Price, 74, Bonner Springs, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. Price was a managing partner of Arize Group, a company based in Overland Park, Kan. She and co-defendants took money from distressed homeowners by fraudulently promising to Lower their interest rates, Lower their monthly payments and Help them obtain loan modifications.