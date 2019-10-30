Great Bend PKFL squad completes 3rd straight perfect season

The Great Bend 6th grade youth football team went 9-0 on the season and recently claimed the PKFL championship with a victory over the Hays Oilers White team in the league championship game that was played in Hays. The championship completed a remarkable three year run for the Great Bend team that saw them complete a perfect 27-0 record over the past three seasons and the different PKFL age levels.

The Great Bend 5th grade team went 4-3 in 2019 and lost to Beloit in the first round of the playoffs while the 3rd and 4th grade team went 6-2 and lost to Ulysses in the championship game.

The PRIDE of Kansas Football League (PKFL) is a youth tackle football league established in 2014.