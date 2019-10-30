Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Great Bend PKFL squad completes 3rd straight perfect season

by

Great Bend 6th grade PKFL team poses after winning the 2019 championship at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays

The Great Bend 6th grade youth football team went 9-0 on the season and recently claimed the PKFL championship with a victory over the Hays Oilers White team in the league championship game that was played in Hays. The championship completed a remarkable three year run for the Great Bend team that saw them complete a perfect 27-0 record over the past three seasons and the different PKFL age levels.

The Great Bend 5th grade team went 4-3 in 2019 and lost to Beloit in the first round of the playoffs while the 3rd and 4th grade team went 6-2 and lost to Ulysses in the championship game.

The PRIDE of Kansas Football League (PKFL) is a youth tackle football league established in 2014.