Great Bend Chamber coffee & ribbon cutting for Thursday, Oct. 31

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9 a.m. / Program at 9:30 a.m.

USD 428 Education Foundation |201 S. Patton Rd. Great Bend

The USD 428 Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that exists to support innovation in the Great Bend public school system. Over the past 30 years, the foundation has funded more than $385,000 in mini-grants that have positively impacted teachers and students in the classroom. The community is invited to attend their annual dinner and auction scheduled for Thursday, November 14. Enjoy a cinnamon roll, coffee, and learn more about the great things happening in USD 428!

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.

Ribbon Cutting at 9 a.m.

620 Detailing and Truck Accessories | 1008 Hubbard St. Great Bend

Please join us to welcome this new Chamber Member, 620 Detailing and Truck Accessories owned by Alberto Montelongo. This local business specializes in window tinting (automotive, home, business), Lift, Drop and Leveling Kits, Automotive Detailing, Vinyl Wrapping, Vehicle Mechanical Services and Audio Systems. 620 Detailing and Truck Accessories is located at 1008 Hubbard St. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 9 a.m. Find them on Facebook @620KUSTOMZ.