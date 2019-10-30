Cop Shop (10/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/29)
Injury Accident
At 12:32 p.m. an accident was reported in the 500 block of N. 281 Highway.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/29)
Fire Alarm
At 8:50 a.m. a fire alarm was reported at 4209 10th Street.
Theft
At 9:46 a.m. theft of a trailer was reported at 4908 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 4:48 p.m. an officer arrested Lloyd Jackson at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt. 301.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:29 p.m. an accident was reported in the 2400 block of 10th Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 9:44 p.m. an officer arrested Lawrence Unruh for DUI, driving while suspended, and no headlights in the 1000 block of Harrison Street.