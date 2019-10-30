Burglary suspect remains hospitalized after shot by Kan. homeowner

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary that sent a suspect to the hospital.

Just after 4p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at a home in 400 Block of South Garst in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred. The 43-year-old property owner told police at the scene that as he started to enter his residence, he saw a woman and as many as three men inside the home.

The homeowner fired a shot from a handgun that struck the 50-year-old woman. She and the men fled the home. She drove away in a 2012 Ford Ford Focus. The others fled on foot.

A short time later, police found the woman in the car in the 900 Block of South Seneca. EMS transported her to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Allred. She was wounded in the lower abdomen and remains in critical condition, according to Allred.

Nobody was currently living at the residence. However, it was for sale and multiple burglaries have been reported at the residence over the past few months. Police are working to determine if those in the home this time were involved with earlier burglaries.

Police have not had the opportunity to talk with the woman due to her injuries, according to Allred.