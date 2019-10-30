Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/29)

BOOKED: Scott Shea of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.
BOOKED: Deanna Coughlin of Great Bend on KDOC warrant for arrest and detain parole violation, no bond.
BOOKED: Lloyd Jackson of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.
BOOKED: Ashlyn Pfeifer of Victoria on RHDC warrant for indirect contempt of court, bond set at $75,000 cash only.
BOOKED: Lawrence Unruh of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving under the influence, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, no headlights when required, bond set at $1,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Robery E. Bruns Jr. to Rush County.
RELEASED: Melody R. Bittel to Rush County.
RELEASED: Rusty Wilson to Rush County.
RELEASED: Holly Crum of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,000 bond. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, received a $10,000 OR.
RELEASED: Lloyd Jackson of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant after posting a $2,500 surety bond with Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Lawrence Unruh of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving under the influence, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, no headlights when required after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.