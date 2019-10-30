Authorities investigating a series of alleged Kansas arson fires

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of fires that have occurred within the city of Winfield during the month of October, according to a media release from the Winfield Police and Fire Departments.

The fires October 6, at 11:46 p.m. in the 300 Block of West 16th Avenue, October 7, at 1:27 a.m., in the 600 Block of E 7th Avenue, October 13, at 4:42 a.m. in 400 Block of E 4th Avenue were in grass areas near the back of homes or outbuildings, according to the release.

The fire October 27 at 1:08 a.m. in the 800 Block of E 11th Avenue involved a vehicle on fire parked in front of a residence.

Fire officials collected evidence at the scene of each fire and forwarded it to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation lab for analysis. Fire officials believe these incidents are possibly connected.

There have been no injuries reported. The public is encouraged to contact the Police or Fire Department with any information they may have regarding these incidents