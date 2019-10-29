Week 9 playoff schedule and non-bracket games

Week 9 Area Football Schedule
Thursday non-bracket 8-man games
Kiowa County (4-4) @ Central Plains (2-6)
Kinsley (1-7) @ St. John (0-8)
Stafford (2-6) @ Pretty Prairie (2-6)
Greely County (0-8) @ Wilson (1-7)
Chase (1-7) vs Burrton (0-8) PPD-Burrton Forfeits
Friday Playoff Games
Class 5A
Wichita Heights (3-5) @ Great Bend (4-4)
Class 3A
Beloit (5-3) @ Larned (4-4)
Class 2A
SW Heights (4-4) @ Hoisington (8-0)
Ellsworth (5-3) @ Lakin (7-1)
Sterling (4-4) @ Norton (5-3)
Class 1A
La Crosse (5-3) @ Smith Center (8-0)
8-Man D-I
Macksville (4-4) @ Ness City (7-1)
Victoria (6-2) @ Wichita County (7-1)
Moundridge (4-4) @ Hodgeman County (7-1)
Spearville (4-4) @ Pratt-Skyline (7-1)
8-Man D-II
Norwich (5-3) @ Otis-Bison (5-3)
6-Man
Golden Plains (5-3) @ Pawnee Heights (5-3)
Friday non-bracket 11-man games
TMP (2-6) @ Ellinwood (1-7)
Phillipsburg (2-6) @ Lyons (1-7)
Russell (1-7) @ Pratt (1-7)