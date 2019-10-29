Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes who will talk about the next exhibit “Friends and Acquaintances” that comes to the Shafer next Monday.
9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory
11:05-11:30 “Radio Health Journal”
11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Fire Department Chief Luke McCormick and members of the Department who will talk about the increased fire dangers associated with winter.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-11P World Series Game 7 – Washington Nationals @ Houston Astros
11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddy & Fitzsimmons”