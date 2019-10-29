Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, becoming all snow after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. North northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Snow likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a north wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 19.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 58.