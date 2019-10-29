Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful that Patrick Mahomes will be able to play next week against Minnesota, especially having practiced on a limited basis just days after dislocating his kneecap. Hope is not lost if the reigning league MVP misses a second consecutive game. Fill-in quarterback Matt Moore and the Kansas City defense showed in a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers that they can keep the Chiefs’ season afloat until their biggest star makes his return to the field.

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor and coach Kim Mulkey are the overwhelming favorites to win their 10th consecutive Big 12 women’s basketball title. The expectations don’t change for the Lady Bears in the Big 12 even when their roster does. The defending national champions are favored again in their league after losing Kalani Brown and Chloe Jackson. They still have preseason Big 12 player of the year Lauren Cox among nine returning letterwinners, and they have graduate transfers.

UNDATED (AP) — A key NCAA working group is expected to provide an update on whether it would be feasible to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses while still preserving amateurism rules. The group will present a progress report to the NCAA Board of Governors in Atlanta. It is an important early step in a process that could take months or even years. The move comes after California cleared the way for athletes to sign endorsement deals beginning in 2023.

UNDATED (AP) — The college basketball season is set to tip off with two huge questions in place. The first is a series of efforts to change the NCAA business model in an effort to provide compensation to its athletes. That issue has been put on the front burner by a recently passed law in California. The other issue is the impact of a federal corruption investigation into the sport. No. 3 Kansas and others could be facing major sanctions tied to recruiting.

National Headlines

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ James Conner ran for 145 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Rudolph overcame a shaky start to guide the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to a 27-14 victory over the winless Miami Dolphins. Rudolph completed 20 of 36 passes for 251 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown to rookie Diontae Johnson late in the second quarter and a 26-yard strike to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the third. Former Dolphin Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick twice and the 3-4 Steelers forced four turnovers to drop Miami to 0-7.

HOUSTON (AP) _ James Harden shot 21-for-22 from the line while pouring in 40 points to send the Houston Rockets past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116-112. Russell Westbrook fell one assist shy of a triple-double against the team that traded him over the summer, contributing 21 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Paul had 15 points, four assists and five rebounds in his first game in Houston since being traded for Westbrook.

TORONTO (AP) _ Kyle Lowry scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Toronto Raptors stave off an Orlando rally in a 104-95 win over the Magic. Pascal Siakam finished with 24 points for the 3-1 Raptors, who blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead before rallying. Jonathan Isaac scored a career-high 24 points, Evan Fournier had 18 and Markelle Fultz 13 in the Magic’s second consecutive loss.

ATLANTA (AP) _ The Philadelphia 76ers pulled out a 105-103 win over the Hawks in Atlanta behind Joel Embiid, who capped his 36-point performance by hitting the go-ahead free throws with 5.3 seconds left. Tobias Harris had eight of his 13 points in the final quarter as the 76ers outscored the Hawks 15-5 over the final five minutes. Philadelphia is off to a 3-0 start after handing Atlanta its first loss in three games.

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in just 29 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks dumped the Cleveland Cavaliers, 129-112. Seven Milwaukee players scored in double figures, led by Khris Middleton’s 21 points and George Hill’s 19. Middleton had 10 points during a 28-12 run that pushed the Bucks’ lead to 124-103 with less than four minutes remaining.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 27 Miami 14

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 96 Indiana 94

Final New York 105 Chicago 98

Final Philadelphia 105 Atlanta 103

Final Toronto 104 Orlando 95

Final Houston 116 Oklahoma City 112

Final Milwaukee 129 Cleveland 112

Final Golden State 134 New Orleans 123

Final San Antonio 113 Portland 110

Final Utah 96 Phoenix 95

Final Denver 101 Sacramento 94

Final L.A. Clippers 111 Charlotte 96