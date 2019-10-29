Teen from Hoisington hospitalized after rear-end crash

BARTON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Dodge Caliber driven by Kejlt Robert Michael Phillips, 19, Hoisington, was northbound on U.S. 281 five miles south of Hoisington.

The vehicle rear-ended a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by John Morgan Hendershot, 21, Little Hocking, Ohio, that slowed to make a left turn.

The Dodge then rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. EMS transported Phillips to Clara Barton Hospital. Hendershot and two passengers in the Silverado were not injured. All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.