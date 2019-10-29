Sheriff: Dogs were in critical condition after found in Kan. storage unit

MIAMI COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged animal cruelty involving two dogs.

Just after 4p.m. October 26, police responded to storage business in the 23,000 Block of West 255th Street in Hillside, Kansas, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Captain Mat Kelly.

At the scene, the woman who called the sheriff’s department told deputies she heard barking coming from the storage unit. Deputies heard it too, eventually were able to enter the unit and located two dogs in two separate kennels.

With assistance from Paola police, the animals were transported to a local veterinarian clinic in critical condition, according to Kelly. They believe the dogs had been in the unit for up to a month with minimal care.

The sheriff’s department has contacted the individual who rented the storage unit and they are cooperating with the investigation, according to Kelly. The sheriff’s department is working with the Miami County attorney about possible criminal charges in the case.

One dog is doing well and fully recovered. The other dog is progressing, according to Kelly and they hope it continues to get better over the next few days.