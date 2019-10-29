Police working to identify burglary suspects in Hays

The Hays Police Department and Fort Hays State University Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying vehicle burglary suspects.

At approximately 8 a.m. Monday, a vehicle burglary occurred on Lewis Drive in Hays in which a purse was stolen, according to a media release.

Within 15 minutes of the theft, the victim’s financial card was used at a grocery store to purchase over $4,000 worth of gift cards and other items.

The four black males pictured are suspects in this case and were accompanied by the female pictured, the HPD reported.

These suspects were traveling in a black SUV (also pictured).

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1011.