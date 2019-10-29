Police search for Kan. man who escaped from law enforcement center

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are attempting to locate a suspect wanted for aggravated escape from custody.

Jordan R. Russell, 20, is approximately 5-foot-10, and weighs 210 pounds, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Russell was last seen at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center at 2:10 p.m. He is believed to have taken off his green Department of Corrections jumpsuit and his current clothing is unknown.

According to police, if you know his location, please do not attempt to apprehend him yourself please call 911 immediately to report his whereabouts.