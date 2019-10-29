Great Bend Post

The Latest: Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Kansas office park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a horticulturalist was slain outside his Kansas office, and a man in a vehicle that was linked to the original homicide scene killed himself hours later in Missouri as deputies attempted to stop him.

Police tape marks the scene of the investigation Monday photo courtesy KMBC TV

Overland Park, Kansas, police says 59-year-old David Flick was shot Monday morning outside an office center, where his consulting firm was located.

The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department says that deputies later heard a single gunshot while attempting to stop a sport utility vehicle in Kearney. The SUV in which 60-year-old Scott MacDonald died by suicide matched a vehicle description released by Overland Park police in Flick’s death.

Investigators say MacDonald may have been connected to Flick’s death, but did not say how. No motive was released.

