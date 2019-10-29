Police arrest Kan. man who escaped from store theft on bicycle

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft and have made and arrest. Just before 5p.m. October 26, police were dispatched to Dollar General, 2042 NW Topeka Boulevard on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Upon arrival, officers determined that it was not a robbery to the store, but a theft of merchandise from the business.

A man came to the store and began to conceal items inside his clothing. The subject went out the door and failed to pay for the items. Staff attempted to stop him to retrieve their items and the man pulled out a weapon. He left from the scene riding a bicycle. Officers attempted to locate the man, but were

unable to do so.

On Monday, police received information that the suspect from the Dollar General

Store incident was in the area of the 100 block of NW Jackson on the same bicycle. Officers

responded and made contact with the man fitting the description. Police brought him in for questioning and later arrested Shane Frye, 49, on requested charges of of Aggravated Assault and Theft, according to Munoz.