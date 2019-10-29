Police catch 7 Kansas teens after chase, crash in stolen car

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a group of teens on multiple charges after a chase and crash.

Just after 3p.m. Monday, a police officer observed a Honda Accord traveling southbound on Interstate 135 near Kellogg, according to officer Charley Davidson. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a home burglary on Sunday.

The officer attempted to stop the car and the16-year-old driver refused to stop, accelerated and fled from police. The short chase ended after the vehicle struck a utility pole on the transition onto eastbound Pawnee, according to Davidson. The driver and six juvenile passengers ran from the vehicle. Officers were able to locate the teens in the surrounding neighborhood. They were not injured.

Police arrested the 16-year-old female driver for auto theft, flee and attempt to elude

Police also arrested two 13-year-old boys for auto theft, burglary, theft and aggravated residential burglary.

The boys were runaways and had also been involved in a reported theft at a Subway restaurant on Sunday, according to Davidson.

Three other teenage girls and a boy in the Honda ages 13-16 were released to their parents.