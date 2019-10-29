GREAT BEND – Mary Ann Hammon, 86, passed away October 29, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was born December 31, 1932, at Fairfax, South Dakota to Ivan & Mamie (Monroe) Stevenson. She married Duane Hammon on March 21, 1953 in South Dakota. He survives.

Coming from Salina in 1984, Mary was a Great Bend resident. She liked quilting, knitting, ceramics, cooking, bird houses and working on word puzzles. She especially liked spending time with her family.

Survivors include, her husband, Duane of the home; one daughter, Debra Thompson and husband David of Great Bend; one brother, Donald Stevenson and wife Joyce of Wahpeton, ND; one sister, Jean Pirner of Wagner, SD; four grandchildren, Mindi Beahm and husband David, Travis Thompson and wife Andrea, Dustin Thompson and wife Angela, and Lance Hammon; seven great grandchildren, Bennett, Thompson and Emerson Beahm; Emma and Tristan Thompson; Kyrah Schnoebelen and Kaylee Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Larry Hammon; two brothers, Vernon Stevenson and an infant brother; and one sister, Betty Carlson.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Great Bend with Pastor Seong Lee. Interment will in the Great Bend Cemetery North. Memorials are suggested to Mary Ann Hammon Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

