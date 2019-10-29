Kansas man took items worth $2400 from public library

Salina Post

SALINA —When Salina Public Library security contacted police about a man believed to have stolen a DVD from the library, they had no idea they were about to recover nearly $2,400 worth of property.

Just before 9:30a.m. Monday, police were sent to the library, 301 West Elm Street after security personnel observed a man they had on surveillance video taking a DVD on Sept. 18, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The officers made contact with Isaiah Wilson, 19, of Salina, who agreed to go to his residence and retrieve the DVD. Additionally, Wilson voluntarily told police that he also had numerous other library items including 35 graphic novels, 12 hardback books, 13 paperback books, 64 DVD sets with one or two discs each and 12 DVD sets with two or three discs each

Total value of the items taken was just under $2,400, according to Forrester.

Wilson was able to take the items without setting off alarms by peeling the security strips off the items before putting the items in his backpack and walking out of the library, Forrester said.

Police arrested Wilson on suspicion of felony theft, according to Forrester.