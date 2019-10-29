Dateline – Hoisington

Joyce Elaine White, 78, died October 27, 2019, at Morton County Senior Living, Elkhart, Kansas. She was born September 10, 1941, in Great Bend, the daughter of Joe T. and Emma J. (Reif) Prosser. She graduated from Hoisington High School, received her bachelor’s from Marymount College in Salina and later earned her masters from Fort Hays State University.

A longtime resident of Hoisington, she was an elementary school teacher, teaching primarily Kindergarten and 3rd Grade, and was also a reading specialist. Mrs. White taught in Salina, France, Schilling Air Force Base, Colorado, Odin, and retired in 2006 from Hoisington USD 431.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Altar Society. She was also a member of the KNEA and the NEA. She enjoyed reading and traveling in her spare time, but most of all supporting her grandchildren in their activities.

On January 18th, 1964, she married Jimmy Lee White. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2016.

Survivors include; two sons, Brian White of Hoisington, Blaine White and wife Jenn of Omaha, Arkansas; daughter, Jina Arellano and husband Joseph of Garden City; two brothers, Jim Prosser of Springfield, Missouri and Steve Prosser of Wichita; eight sisters, Bonnie Schremmer and husband Bill of Hoisington, Lois McClain and husband Jerald of Goddard, Celeste Meitner and husband Jim of Hoisington, Rita Solorio and husband Lou of Emporia, Nona Robinson and husband Bob of Marion, Nancy Yackshaw of Wichita, Patti Myers and husband David of Borger, Texas, and Annie Holmes and husband Jon of Shawnee; 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant daughter, Jane Marie White; brother, Allen Prosser, and a sister, Mary Jane Prosser.

Friends may call 12 noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. with Vigil and Rosary to begin at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke, MSP. Burial will follow in St. John Church Cemetery, Hoisington.

Memorials can be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.