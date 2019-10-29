GBRC – Night Creatures

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Night Creatures” on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 12 – 1 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th). Cheyenne Bottoms comes alive after dark. Listen to the sounds of resident nocturnal animals and meet the critters as you learn about their unique adaptations for life after the sun goes down. Program will include a visit from a bat, owl, frog, toad, and more. Mandy Kern, KWEC Program Specialist, will be the presenter for this program. Halloween treats will also be handed out.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.