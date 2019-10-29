Fire Marshal: Kansas house fire intentionally set

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire and asking the public for information in an effort to locate suspects.

Just after 4:30a.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the report of a structure fire at 320 SE Golden Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy smoke and flames showing throughout residence. A search of the structure revealed no one was in the home at the time of the fire. The owner was on site to provide assistance and information to responding firefighters.

The Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit determined the cause of the fire as Incendiary; intentionally set, according to Martin. The estimated structural dollar loss is $10,000, with $5,000 contents loss. Working smoke detectors were NOT found within the structure.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).