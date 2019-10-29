Great Bend Post

Death of inmate at Kansas prison under investigation

LANSING — Officials with the Kansas Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate at the at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Davis photo Wyandotte Co.

Raymond Davis, 48, died Monday, according to a media release. He was pronounced deceased by a facility medical doctor at approximately 3:00 P.M.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigates all KDOC offender deaths. Davis’ cause of death is pending at this time.

Davis was serving a combined total of 646 months for convictions that included Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Robbery.

Authorities released no additional details.