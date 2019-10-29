Death of inmate at Kansas prison under investigation

LANSING — Officials with the Kansas Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate at the at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Raymond Davis, 48, died Monday, according to a media release. He was pronounced deceased by a facility medical doctor at approximately 3:00 P.M.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigates all KDOC offender deaths. Davis’ cause of death is pending at this time.

Davis was serving a combined total of 646 months for convictions that included Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Robbery.

Authorities released no additional details.