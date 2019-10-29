Cop Shop (10/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/28)

Theft

At 9:29 a.m. Straub’s Power Sports, 200 Patton Road, reported a theft.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:46 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 20 Road & SE 100 Avenue.

Theft

At 12:47 p.m. a theft was reported at 222 N. Washington Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 3:37 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 90 Road & NW 10 Avenue in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/28)

Criminal Damage

At 8:49 a.m. the Great Bend Recreation Commission, 2715 18th Street, reported damage to the playground equipment.

Sick Person

At 8:49 a.m. an EMS call was made at 1719 Harrison Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:31 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 10:47 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1212 Garfield Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:31 p.m. an officer arrested Kenneth Gray at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:10 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Patton Road.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:51 p.m. an officer arrested Jose Martinez at 2nd Street & Hubbard Street.

At 6:06 p.m. an officer arrested Codie Stevenson at 2712 Bonita Avenue.

At 6:38 p.m. an officer arrested Charles Rowe Jr. at 218 Pine Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:13 p.m. an accident was reported at 3101 Washington Street.