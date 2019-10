UNDATED (AP) _ Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco will miss Sunday’s game against the Browns because of a herniated disk in his neck.

Flacco has been sacked 26 times already this season for a league-leading 194 yards after being sacked 16 times in nine games with the Ravens last season.

The injury was announced one day after Flacco ripped Denver’s coaches for their play-calling in their last-minute loss at Indianapolis.

Coach Vic Fangio said backup Brandon Allen will start versus Cleveland.