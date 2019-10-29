Barton Volleyball holds off Hutchinson for another five set thriller

bartonsports.com – For the second meeting this season the victor wasn’t decided until a fifth set and again the win fell on the side of the Cougars as the Barton Community College volleyball team held on for a 3-2 victory Monday night at the Barton Gym over Hutchinson Community College 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, and 15-13.

The third straight victory keeps Barton’s hopes of a second seed out of the Jayhawk West alive, remaining a half game behind Colby at 11-3 in conference and 21-11 overall. Hutchinson ends the regular season locked into the fourth spot at 9-7 and 13-18 on the year.

Having broken an eight year drought at the Sports Arena back on September, the Cougars snapped another streak as the season sweep was also the first since 2011, coincidentally the same year as current Hutchinson coach Patrick Hall guided Barton to its last Region VI crown.

Barton has two remaining regular season matches, a Wednesday trip to current sixth place Independence Community College (6-9, 11-18), before turning sights on Friday’s “Sophomore Night” hosting current seventh place Garden City Community College (4-10, 7-26). Garden City hosts Colby on Wednesday, a match the Cougars will await the results in helping determine Barton’s final Region VI seeding.