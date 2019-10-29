Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/28)

BOOKED: Gwen D. Finnigan on Barton County District Court warrants for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Garrett Buckbee on CKCC order for incarceration.

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on HVDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Emilio Torres-Nunez of Garden City on Hodgeman County case for first degree murder, bond set at $1,00,000.

BOOKED: Jeremy Berens on KDOC warrant for parole violation, no bond. ELDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,410 cash only.

BOOKED: Jose Martinez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Codie Stevenson of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rusty Wilson of Rush Center on RHDC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Charles Rowe Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,017 cash only.

RELEASED: Nicholas Hicks on BTDC case to return to KDOC.

RELEASED: Roy Cline of Great Bend on BTDC case for distribution of heroin/certain stimulants, granted $50,000 OR through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Jose Martinez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Codie Stevenson of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,000 surety through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.