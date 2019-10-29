22-year-old Kansas man enters plea deal for fatal shooting

By Dewey Terrill, JC Post

GEARY COUNTY —A 22-year-old Kansas man has entered a plea deal in a fatal August 2018 shooting in Junction City.

Fontelle Jolly, Junction City, entered pleas of no contest in Geary County District Court Friday to Voluntary Manslaughter, a level three person felony and Aggravated Battery, a level five lesser felony, according to Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell

The court originally charged Jolly with Reckless Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery, level four, but pleaded no contest to the new charge in an amended complaint. A jury trial had been scheduled to begin on Monday, but now will not occur.

The charges stemmed from the August 31, 2018 fatal shooting of Felix Snipes, 29, Junction City, and the wounding of Cartavius King, 25, Junction City outside an apartment complex on Wildcat Lane on the west side of Junction City.

Snipes was shot two times in the chest and later died from his injuries. King had testified he was shot three or four times.

Court testimony has revealed the the incident began as an altercation between Jolly and his girlfriend in one of the nearby apartments. King was called to the scene and later testified that he remembered that he and Snipes told Jolly to leave the premises, and Jolly sat in his own vehicle. King said he and Snipes were ready to leave, they turned around and Jolly shot them. Sentencing for Jolly is scheduled for December 30.