1A State Volleyball pairings

Friday, November 1– Pool I (Top Bracket)

Seed 1: Rural Vista, 38-4

Seed 8: Victoria, 23-13

Seed 4: Minneola, 32-8

Seed 5: Olpe, 31-10

COURT A

8:30 AM Minneola (4) vs. Olpe (5)

9:30 AM Rural Vista (1) vs. Victoria (8)

10:30 AM Minneola (4) vs. Victoria (8)

11:30 AM Rural Vista (1) vs. Olpe (5)

12:30 PM Olpe (5) vs. Victoria (8)

1:30 PM Rural Vista (1) vs. Minneola (4)

Friday, November 1– Pool II (Bottom Bracket)

Seed 2: Chetopa, 38-5

Seed 7: Central Plains, 29-11

Seed 3: Cunningham, 35-6

Seed 6: Clifton-Clyde, 30-11

COURT B

8:30 AM Cunningham (3) vs. Clifton-Clyde (6)

9:30 AM Chetopa (2) vs. Central Plains (7)

10:30 AM Cunningham (3) vs. Central Plains (7)

11:30 AM Chetopa (2) vs. Clifton-Clyde (6)

12:30 PM Clifton-Clyde (6) vs. Central Plains (7)

1:30 PM Chetopa (2) vs. Cunningham (3)

** ALL MATCHES WILL START NO SOONER THAN THE TIME LISTED

ON THE PRINTED SCHEDULE

Saturday, November 2

Saturday Bracket posted on KSHSAA website at the conclusion of pool play on Friday.

Saturday Semi-final matches will begin @ 10:00 am.

Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 min. after last semi-final match has concluded