1A State Volleyball pairings

Friday, November 1– Pool I (Top Bracket)
Seed 1: Rural Vista, 38-4
Seed 8: Victoria, 23-13
Seed 4: Minneola, 32-8
Seed 5: Olpe, 31-10
COURT A
8:30 AM Minneola (4) vs. Olpe (5)
9:30 AM Rural Vista (1) vs. Victoria (8)
10:30 AM Minneola (4) vs. Victoria (8)
11:30 AM Rural Vista (1) vs. Olpe (5)
12:30 PM Olpe (5) vs. Victoria (8)
1:30 PM Rural Vista (1) vs. Minneola (4)
Friday, November 1– Pool II (Bottom Bracket)
Seed 2: Chetopa, 38-5
Seed 7: Central Plains, 29-11
Seed 3: Cunningham, 35-6
Seed 6: Clifton-Clyde, 30-11
COURT B
8:30 AM Cunningham (3) vs. Clifton-Clyde (6)
9:30 AM Chetopa (2) vs. Central Plains (7)
10:30 AM Cunningham (3) vs. Central Plains (7)
11:30 AM Chetopa (2) vs. Clifton-Clyde (6)
12:30 PM Clifton-Clyde (6) vs. Central Plains (7)
1:30 PM Chetopa (2) vs. Cunningham (3)
** ALL MATCHES WILL START NO SOONER THAN THE TIME LISTED
ON THE PRINTED SCHEDULE
Saturday, November 2
Saturday Bracket posted on KSHSAA website at the conclusion of pool play on Friday.
Saturday Semi-final matches will begin @ 10:00 am.
Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 min. after last semi-final match has concluded