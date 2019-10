Wayne L. Myers, age 67 years, of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the University of Kansas Health Center – HaysMed Campus in Hays, Kansas after a brief illness.

Cremation has been selected and no services have been selected at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

