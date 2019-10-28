Great Bend Post

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “On the Farm” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton Community College Agriculture Instructor Dr. Vic Martin. 

9A-10A           Trading Post with Dakota Tucker 

10A-11A    “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory 

11A-11:30   “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Band Director Grant Matthews who will talk about the program and have results from the Western Athletic Conference Marching Band competition. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6:00-11P        World Series Game 6 – Washington Nationals @ Houston Astros

11P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”