Some houses are easier to abate than others in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend moved forward with cleaning up more abatements last week with approval of several more houses or vehicles not abiding city ordinance.

One of City Sanitarian Austin LaViolette’s recent struggles was with the owner at 1036 Jefferson Street. LaViolette says this house was abated back in January for a trash complaint, and the property is starting to regress.

“The back end of a tent contains more plastic and different things,” said LaViolette. “I know when we abated it last time, they had a tent that had so much trash it took our skid-steer several loads to clean it up.”

The tent is back in the yard on Jefferson, and LaViolette says the status on the house was about 10 to 15 percent of what it looked like in January. Seeing how this is the second time this property has been on the approved abatements, the fines for the city cleaning it up will increase. LaViolette does take caution when serving notices to a few owners.

“I like to show pictures to the city council when we do the abatements,” said LaViolette. “I was not able to do so with the property last time because the owner threatened us with a lawsuit.”

The City Sanitarian noted he will use law enforcement assistance when delivering the abatement notice. The owner at 1036 Jefferson is not currently receiving mail; and oftentimes, even certified mail gets returned because the owner does not live in the house.