Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Rita Mildred Doll, 95, passed away Oct. 25, 2019, at Holiday Resort Health and Rehabilitation, Salina. She was born Oct. 10, 1924, at Claflin, to Frank and Louise (Zecha) Miller. Rita married Gerald Doll June 18, 1951, at Claflin. He died Nov. 2, 1981.

Rita, a long-time resident of Claflin, was a homemaker and child care provider. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin, Altar Society, and former member of Daughters of Isabella. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and enjoyed bowling, belonging to many bowling teams over the years.

Survivors include two sons, Barry Doll and wife Laurie of Salina and Craig Doll and wife Annie of Norman, Okla.; one daughter Anita Taylor of Tucson, Ariz.; three sisters, Roberta Prosser of Hoisington, Teresa Dolechek of Hoisington and Marie Hoss of Claflin; nine grandchildren, Erin Huff and husband Eric, Hagan Doll, Dillon Doll and wife Paige, Jared Doll, Kathryn Doll, Hannah Doll, Maggie Doll, Luke Doll, Kelsey Doll; and four great grandchildren, Kloe Huff, Gabriel Huff, Daniel Huff and Priscilla Doll. She was preceded in death by one son, Tom Doll; two brothers, Martin Miller and Bill Miller; and two sisters, Doris Smith and Leona Leiker.

Mass of Christian Burial will 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin, with Father Meinrad Miller and Father Terrance Klein. Interment will follow at Claflin Cemetery, Claflin. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established with the Claflin Fire Department, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

