Richard Joseph Schenk

Richard Joseph “Rick” Schenk, 65, entered the gates of heaven with his beloved wife of 40 years, Annie, passing away October 20, 2019, in Angel Fire, NM. Rick was born Apr. 14, 1954 at Great Bend, to Bernard Richard and Mary Jo (Riedel) Schenk. Rick married Ann Jane “Annie” Linsner Aug. 18, 1979, at Olmitz, Kansas.

Rick, a resident of Great Bend since 1988 moving from Olmitz, was the C.E.O. of Community Bank of the Midwest. Rick was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Council #2100, Olmitz, EAA flight club, Young Eagles Association and enjoyed men’s card group.

Rick served his Church and community, being involved with 100 People Who Care Barton County, Barton County Fair Board, serving as treasurer for more than 20 years, and the Holy Family School Grandfriend program. Rick enjoyed flying his Piper Commanche and was a volunteer pilot for Angel Flights. He was considered a “jack of all trades” and a master of “Dad jokes” and pranks.

In the tradition of German Catholic weddings, Rick and Annie could not resist leading the Grand March, being called on more than one could count. They both loved spending time at their cabin at Kanopolis Lake, where they served on the Yankee Run HOA board, traveling, especially taking trips with five other couples, making cherished memories for many years, and spending time with their Grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Allyce Hansford and husband Michael of Prairie Village, Amanda Pfannenstiel of Hays, and Briana Schenk of Russell; two grandchildren, Kolter Pfannenstiel and Kimber Pfannenstiel; mother, Mary Jo Schenk of Great Bend; two brothers, Brother Mark Schenk, OFMCAP, of Denver, and Greg Schenk and wife Kim of Great Bend; and one sister, Denise Hunt and husband Pat of Laguna Hills, Cal. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Richard Schenk; and infant sister, Geralyn Schenk.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Visitation will be Noon to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. An Altar Society Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. and a Vigil with Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, both at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Memorials may be given to Prince of Peace Parish or Golden Belt Community Foundation, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

