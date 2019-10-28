Police: Suspects in 2 Kan. bank robberies worked together

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas bank robberies and have to suspects in custody.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on September 16, police responded to a bank robbery call at at Fidelity Bank, 2111 N. Bradley Fair in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers contacted employees who reported a suspect later identified as 28-year-old Stephanie Steele entered the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money and indicating a gun. She took the cash and fled on foot.

On October 16 at 3:15 p.m., police responded to a bank robbery call at the same bank.

Upon arrival, officers contacted employees who reported a suspect later identified as 32-year-old Joshua Coster entered the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money and indicating a gun. He took money and fled on foot. Authorities determined he was wearing brown face paint. There were no injuries in either case, according to Davidson.

Through the investigation and a Crime Stoppers tip, investigators were able to determine Steele and Coster’s involvement and learned they were working together.

Police located them and made an arrest. Steele and Coster were booked into jail Monday morning and being held on requested charges of aggravated robbery.

.