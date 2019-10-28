Police seek info about series of vehicle burglaries in Larned

LARNED – The Larned Police Department is notifying the community in a social media post about a high volume of vehicle break-ins within the last week.

The LPD asks the community to please lock your vehicles, homes, outbuildings, etc. LPD asks that you don’t leave anything of value in your vehicles such as cash, phones, laptops, jewelry, or any type of weapons or firearms.

Larned Policed ask if you observe any suspicious activity to please call immediately.

If anyone has any information of the recent vehicle burglaries is encouraged to call the Larned Police Department at 620-285-8545 or Pawnee County Crimestoppers at 620-285-3277.