Police evacuate homes after Kan. man takes wild ride on excavator

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft and have a suspect in custody.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, officers responded to the area of NE River and NE Lime in Topeka after callers advised they saw construction equipment being driven in the area, according to Captain Colleen Stuart.

Officers encountered an occupied loader traveling in the 500 Block NE Lake, damaging property as it moved through yards and city streets.

The driver later identified as Shane D. Funk, 46, Topeka, refused to stop for officers. Numerous residences in the loaders path were evacuated for safety purposes. A perimeter was established in an attempt to contain the loader and damage.

Funk turned the vehicle toward officers, forcing a tactical intervention option by way of a kinetic energy impact munition to slow the loader down.

Once the loader stopped, officers were able to take him into custody. Medical response was called and Funk was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and then booked into the Department of Corrections requested charges that include Felony theft, Felony Criminal Damage, Aggravated Assault to Law Enforcement Officers and outstanding warrants.