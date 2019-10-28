Police arrested naked Kansas man on child sex allegations

Salina Post

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex allegations after an arrest.

Just after 4p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of Elmhurst in Salina for the report of a naked man running around the area, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Police located the subject later identified as Michael J. Breit, 61, of Salina, in the trees behind the Crossroads building of Central Kansas Mental Health Center,.

While investigating the incident, officers made contact with a 12-year-old boy who told them that Breit, who was naked at the time, made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature while the boy and his mother were in a nearby parking lot, according to Forrester. The boy’s mother witnessed the incident.

Police arrested Breit on suspicion of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and lewd and lascivious behavior. Breit also allegedly smelled of alcohol, according to Forrester.