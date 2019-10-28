National Sorghum Producers: e-notes

China-U.S. Phase 1 Trade Deal Moves Closer to Reality

Negotiations continue this week between the two countries. Bloomberg this week reports China is signaling purchases of U.S. agriculture goods could be $20 billion in the first year of a Phase 1 trade agreement and in the $40 billion to $50 billion range “when all punitive tariffs are removed.”

Reuters reports that the Chinese will likely try to link farm purchases in any Phase I agreement to the elimination of all imposed tariffs on Chinese goods save the original tariffs imposed on $250 billion in goods. A chart by ProFarmer’s Jim Wiesemeyer illustrates just how significant these purchases will be should they materialize. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are expected to travel to China the week of Nov. 3. A Phase I agreement is expected to be signed in mid-November in Chile. Read more from ProFarmer here.

Democrats Say a Few More Meetings Could Secure USMCA Vote, Republicans Warn Votes There but Time is Slipping

After meeting with U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday, the leader of the Democratic USMCA Working Group, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA), told reporters, “I actually feel pretty good about this.” Though specifics on ongoing negotiations between the two parties are unknown, Neal said, “we have really narrowed our differences considerably.” However, Republicans, including Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), are increasing voicing concern over the drawn-out negotiations warning that the clock and increasing partisan politics could derail a major trilateral agreement.

The Wall Street Journal reports lawmakers are worried that the window to pass USMCA is closing, and if negotiations don’t conclude soon, the agreement’s prospects could fade against political priorities in the coming election year. But, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka took a stance apart from most observers by dismissing altogether the importance of passing USMCA this year, stressing the need for the agreement to be enforceable and indicating the union will oppose passage if it is not. For his part, President Donald Trump is confident there will be enough votes to pass the agreement if the bill is brought to the House floor. With 20 legislative days left in the year, USMCA passage is going down to the wire.

Coalition Files Suit over EPA Small Refinery Waivers

A coalition of agriculture and biofuels groups have filed a suit against the Environmental Protection Agency in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals over the agency’s rationale for granting small refinery waivers for the 2018 compliance year under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). For its part, the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee announced it will hold a hearing on protecting the RFS, an announcement that received praise from House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson (D-MN). Farm and biofuels groups were also disappointed this week by Brazil’s announcement that it would place seasonal restrictions on its tariff rate quota for U.S. ethanal imports. Read more here and here.

USDA Objected to EPA’s Proposal on Biofuels

According to a Bloomberg report, USDA warned that the EPA’s version of the biofuels blending plan was inconsistent with an earlier White House pledge to ensure “more than 15 billion gallons” of conventional biofuel, such as ethanol, are blended into the nation’s fuel supply beginning in 2020. Despite EPA’s proposal, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky committed to Senators in a recent hearing that a net of 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol will be blended in the U.S. fuel supply.

Senate Begins Floor Action on FY2020 Appropriations Minibus

This week, the Senate began floor action on a minibus appropriations bill that includes the FY 2020 Agriculture, Rural Development, and FDA appropriations; Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations; Commerce, Justice, Science appropriations; and Interior and Environment appropriations. Multiple agriculture-related amendments have been filed, though none crafted to do harm to U.S. farm policy. The expectation is that the Senate will be able to wrap up consideration of the minibus next week so the measure may be conferenced with the House-passed measure.

Despite movement on these four appropriations measures, consideration of other major FY 2020 appropriations measures will likely require a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on top-line funding for each bill. Hence, another stop gap spending measure, known as a Continuing Resolution, will be required, perhaps extending current level funding into early next year. The current stopgap measure expires on November 21. When asked about a stopgap measure to fund the government into February or March, Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL) said, “That’s probably in the ballpark.” However, House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) said she wants a shorter stopgap to keep pressure on lawmakers to pass bills. Read more here.

Economic Hardships in Agriculture Warrant Action on Trade, Biofuels and MFP

At a Farm Credit briefing in Washington this week, bankers stated that the farmers they serve need action on trade and ethanol and the second two tranches of trade aid to make it through to next year. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City also reported that growth in farm lending activity slowed in the third quarter of 2019. According to the report, “The primary contributor to the slowdown from sharp increases a year ago was a decline in the average size of farm operating loans. Despite a slowdown in the pace of debt accumulation, weaknesses in the sector persisted, continuing to pressure farm cash flows and agricultural credit conditions.” Moreover, Agriculture Economic Insights reported the amount of time it is taking farmers to repay debts is on the rise.

EPA Proposed Rule to Update Pesticide Application Exclusion Zone Requirements

Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed narrow updates to the Worker Protection Standard (WPS) pesticide regulation to improve the long-term success of the agency’s Application Exclusion Zone (AEZ) requirements. The targeted updates would improve enforceability for state regulators and reduce regulatory burdens for farmers. National Sorghum Producers believes modifications were necessary to address missteps in recently added provisions to WPA, which if implemented, would have negatively impacted the ability of sorghum farmers to safely apply crop protection products. These same provisions would have significantly disrupted a family’s ability to live and work on a farm, National Sorghum Producers said in its statement. Read the full statement here.

House Agriculture Committee Posts CFTC Draft

Thursday, the House Committee on Agriculture posted a bipartisan discussion draft of a bill to reauthorize the Commodity Futures Trading Commission through fiscal year 2025. You may access the draft here.

Environmental Groups Challenge Trump Administration’s Repeal of WOTUS

The Southern Environmental Law Center has filed a suit to challenge the Trump Administration’s repeal of the Obama-era Waters of the U.S. rule in U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. The suit argues that the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers violated the Administrative Procedures Act by failing to adequately justify the rule, prejudging their conclusion, and failing to analyze the full impact of the repeal. Additionally, the groups argue that the public comment period was not sufficient and EPA should have included the text of 2008 guidance that the rule would revert to. More on this issue is available here.

Farm Workforce Modernization Act

Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) have been working on a bipartisan guestworker/H-2A reform bill, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The bill provides significant improvements to the H-2A program by simplifying the application process, modernizing recruitment, stabilizing the agricultural workforce, and providing Certified Agricultural Workers (CAW) the opportunity to apply for a green card. The bill is expected to be introduced as early as this week.

First, the bill includes language defining the applicable workers as those involved in all branches of farming, like dairying, growing, raising livestock and poultry and any practices performed by a farm or farmer related to such farming operations. This extends the definition to cover workers in processing/market preparation and transportation operations.

The bill helps fill year-round labor needs with temporary three-year visas and increasing the number of green cards. It creates a capped program for employers seeking temporary workers to fill year-round needs, but also gives the Secretary authority to increase the cap when market conditions warrant. The bill dedicates an additional 40,000 green cards per year for agricultural workers. In addition to modernizing the H-2A program, the bill would also establish a program for agricultural workers to earn legal status through continued agricultural employment and contribution to the U.S. agricultural economy.

Finally, the bill establishes a mandatory, nationwide E-Verify system. The system would only be made mandatory for the agricultural sector and would include a phase-in and guaranteed due process for authorized workers that may be incorrectly rejected, while protecting employers who are inadvertently harmed while implementing the new system.

While this bill would provide U.S. farmers and ranchers with a legal and reliable workforce, several groups have also raised concerns. The bill requires family housing for H-2A workers and eligible domestic works. Therefore, this provision would expand the requirement to include farmers that do not use the H-2A program. There have also been concerns about the language regarding wages fluctuations. The bill says that in 2021, wages could increase up to +3.25% but not decrease more than -1.5% and if the adverse effect wage rate is less than 110% of the state or federal minimum wage, the upper limit would be +4.25%.

As always, NSP will continue to monitor the issue.

National Sorghum Producers Partners with USDA To Quantify Sorghum Sustainability in Key Ethanol Production Region

National Sorghum Producers announced this week a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Kansas. The partnership will be executed through a conservation collaboration grant that will document sorghum farmer practices to promote positive conservation outcomes and quantify the environmental footprint of the crop. Read more here.

Crop Update

Ninety-two percent of the nation’s sorghum acreage was considered mature by October 20, four percentage points ahead of last year and 3 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. All of the states sorghum acreage had reached 90 percent mature by October 20, except Kansas and South Dakota. Forty-nine percent of the 2019 sorghum acreage was harvested by October 20, four percentage points ahead of last year but 4 percentage points behind the 5-year average. Ninety-three percent of Texas’ sorghum acreage was harvested by week’s end, 11 percentage points ahead of last year and 15 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. As of October 20, sixty-four percent of the nation’s sorghum acreage was rated in good to excellent condition.

Applications Being Accepted for Joint NSP – BASF Scholarship

The National Sorghum Foundation and BASF are pleased to announce a joint scholarship program for the 2019-2020 school year. The scholarships will include a $2500 award for tuition, as well as cover expenses for the recipients’ participation in the 2020 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, set for February 27- 29, 2020. More information can be found at http://www.sorghumgrowers.com/foundation-scholarships/.

Upcoming Sorghum Events

Nov. 14 NAFB Trade Talk, Kansas City, MO

Nov. 22 Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board Meeting, Grand Island, NE

Nov. 28-29 Thanksgiving – NSP and USCP Office Closed

Dec. 1 All Yield Contest Forms Due to NSP Office

Dec. 9-10 NSP Board of Directors Meeting, Lubbock, TX

Dec. 10-12 USCP Board of Directors Meeting, Lubbock, TX

Dec. 10-12 Leadership Sorghum Class IV Graduation, Lubbock, TX

Dec. 24-25 Christmas – NSP and USCP Office Closed

For a full view of calendar events, visit the NSP website calendar.

Market News – To view this week’s Gulf export grain report, click here.

