Monday Weather

Monday A slight chance of rain between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 20. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Snow likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. North northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow and freezing rain before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.