Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Aaron Jones on a big night for the Green Bay running back, and the Packers held off backup quarterback Matt Moore and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24. Jones finished with seven catches for 159 yards while adding 67 on the ground. Matt Moore threw for 267 yards and two scores in place of injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — After a resounding victory over then-No. 5 Oklahoma, which pushed Kansas State back into the Top 25, good luck finding any critics of new coach Chris Klieman. His work ethic, blue-collar charm and winning pedigree have won over those skeptical of him when he was hired to replace Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder late last year.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Alabama and LSU in two weeks looks set, though the order of Crimson Tide and Tigers changed in the AP Top 25 in one of the closet votes ever. Heading into an off date for both teams, LSU flip-flopped with Alabama to become the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll presented by Regions Bank. No. 3 Ohio State was not far behind. Eight points separating first from third is the fewest in the regular season since December 1979. Clemson is No. 4.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Gerrit Cole worked seven brilliant innings and the Houston Astros grabbed a three-games-to-two lead in the World Series by defeating the Nationals in Washington for the third straight night, 7-1. Cole struck out nine and allowed just three hits and two walks, blanking the Nationals until Juan Soto homered in the seventh inning. Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa and George Springer each hit two-run homers for the Astros, who can wrap up the series at home as early as Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Joe Ross allowed four runs over five innings as the Nationals’ emergency starter in Sunday after ace Max Scherzer couldn’t lift his arm Sunday morning. Scherzer said he needed help from his wife to get dressed because of a muscle spasm and pinched nerve in his neck. Scherzer says he underwent treatment after the neck spasms started a few days earlier. The three-time Cy Young Award winner had a cortisone shot in hopes of being ready for a possible Game 7.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Martin Truex Jr. has earned a spot in NASCAR’s championship race for the third consecutive year with a dominating victory at Martinsville Speedway. Truex led 464 of the 500 laps in becoming the first driver to claim a spot in the Nov. 17 title-race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Denny Hamlin was knocked to the ground in a post-race confrontation with Joey Logano before the drivers were separated.

Sunday Scores

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 7 Washington 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Seattle 27 Atlanta 20

Final Indianapolis 15 Denver 13

Final New Orleans 31 Arizona 9

Final L.A. Chargers 17 Chicago 16

Final L.A. Rams 24 Cincinnati 10

Final Jacksonville 29 N-Y Jets 15

Final Detroit 31 N-Y Giants 26

Final Tennessee 27 Tampa Bay 23

Final Philadelphia 31 Buffalo 13

Final San Francisco 51 Carolina 13

Final Houston 27 Oakland 24

Final New England 27 Cleveland 13

Final Green Bay 31 Kansas City 24

Monday Miami at Pittsburgh 8:15 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Oklahoma City 120 Golden State 92

Final OT Memphis 134 Brooklyn 133

Final Portland 121 Dallas 119

Final Minnesota 116 Miami 109

Final L.A. Lakers 120 Charlotte 101