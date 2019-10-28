Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Jean E. Rumble, 89, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home in Great Bend. She was born August 15, 1930, in Dodge City, the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Miner) Antenen. Jean was united in marriage to Robert Rumble on August 15, 1951, in Ness City. He preceded her in death November 2, 1993.

Jean has been a Great Bend resident since 1964. She was a homemaker, member of the First United Methodist Church, Delta Delta Delta Sorority of Kansas State University and the PEO of Great Bend. She enjoyed baking, knitting, reading, and was a great sports fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include one son Brad Rumble and his wife Karen of Gladstone, Mo; two grandchildren Rachelle Gordon and her husband Kevyn of Lee’s Summit, Mo; Kenzie Peace and her husband Joel of Kansas City, Mo; three great- grandchildren Lynley and Leah Gordon and Lucas Peace. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Debra Ann Rumble and brother Gary Antenen. She is also survived by her special friend and companion, Kermit Huxman of Ransom.

The family would like to express its utmost appreciation to Bettina Devine and Becky Williams for the loving care they provided Jean.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm November 4, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Morita Truman officiating. Inurnment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery. No visitation will be held as cremation as taken place.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to St Jude’s Children Hospital, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

