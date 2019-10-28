Interim dean at K-State Polytechnic earns job permanently

SALINA — The interim CEO and dean of Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus has earned the job permanently.

Alysia Starkey, who has been serving as the interim leader of the campus in Salina since July 2018, has been appointed its new CEO and dean by Charles Taber, K-State provost and executive vice president, according to a media release from the school.

“In her service as interim CEO and dean, Dr. Starkey has proven to be a strong and effective leader of Kansas State Polytechnic,” Taber said. “Most notably, she has led the strategic planning on Polytechnic’s aviation program, building community and industry relationships that we will need to be successful.”

As the chief academic and administrative officer of Kansas State Polytechnic, Starkey is responsible for providing leadership, management and support for all academic programs and administrative units on the campus. She’s charged with ensuring high-quality undergraduate and graduate experiences, continued excellence and growth in Polytechnic’s research programs, and the recruitment and retention of high-caliber, diverse students. Effective fiscal stewardship and fundraising efforts on behalf of the campus are also key parts of her job responsibilities.

“Kansas State Polytechnic is a special place and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as CEO and dean,” Starkey said. “I am excited to continue working with students, faculty, staff and alumni to advance our mission and enhance our capabilities to meet the educational and workforce needs of the future.”

Before her appointment as interim CEO and dean, Starkey served as associate dean of academics at Kansas State Polytechnic. She has in-depth experience in the leadership, management and support needs of all aspects of the school, including student success, academic programs, faculty and budgetary matters. She joined Polytechnic in June 2002 as a technical services/automation coordinator and assistant professor. She was promoted to library director and associate professor in 2007, and named assistant dean of academics and distance education and director of libraries in 2010. She served as assistant dean of continuous improvement from 2012-2014 before being named associate dean of academics/undergraduate studies and promoted to full professor in 2014. She gained the additional duties of acting director for the School of Integrated Studies in June 2016. In October 2017, Starkey was named associate dean of academics and acting director of professional education and outreach.

Starkey earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Kansas State University; a master’s in library science from the University of North Texas; a bachelor’s in psychology from Fort Hays State University; and an associate degree in social work from Colby Community College.