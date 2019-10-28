Fire crews monitoring after gas leak at Hutchinson Correctional Facility

Hutch Post

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews continue monitoring portions of the Hutchinson Correctional Facility after a Monday gas line break.

According to Reno County 911, a work crew hit a gas line just before 9:30 a.m.

Evacuations at the facility ended quickly and fire officials were allowing reentry into buildings at the discretion of the prison.

The fire department is on standby at the prison while the area of the break was secured. No injuries have been reported. There’s no word on who was evacuated during the incident or where on the prison grounds the break occurred.