Cop Shop (10/25 – 10/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/25)

Traffic Arrest

At 1:18 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at 10th Street & Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:40 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 60 Road & N. US 281 Highway.

Fire

At 1:12 p.m. a fire was reported at 353 NE 30 Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 3:21 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 120 Avenue & NE 90 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:11 p.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of SE 100 Avenue in Ellinwood.

10/26

Fire

At 5:07 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 40 Road & N. US 281 Highway.

Structure Fire

At 8:25 p.m. a fire was reported at 884 NE 110 Avenue in Claflin.

10/27

Burglary / In Progress

At 12:24 a.m. a burglary was reported at 514 S. Humbolt Avenue in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:11 a.m. an accident was reported at 172 N. US 281 Highway.

At 8:35 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 105 Avenue & SE 20 Road in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/25)

Traffic Arrest

At 1:18 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at 10th Street & Kansas Avenue.

Breathing Problems

At 6:04 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 219 Elm Street.

Criminal Damage

At 7:54 a.m. a report of a window broken out of his pickup was made at 300 Firethorn Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:05 a.m. a burglary of a girl’s bike was reported at 201 Holland Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 2:36 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2115 Madison Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:14 p.m. a hit and run case was reported in the 5700 block of Aspen Dr.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:42 p.m. an accident was reported at 504 Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

At 5:43 p.m. theft of services and criminal damage was reported at 1017 Roxanne Dr.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 8:36 p.m. the K-9 was used at Broadway & McKinley Street.

Theft

At 11:26 p.m. theft of money and a cell phone from her residence was reported at 2201 Madison Street.

10/26

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:21 a.m. a report of someone possibly in his residence at 3124 28th Street was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:35 a.m. an accident was reported at Cherry Ln & Eisenhower Avenue.

At 10:35 a.m. a hit and run case was reported at 3209 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:36 p.m. Brayden Powell was arrested at 16th Street & Holland Street.

K9 Use / Call out

At 3:40 p.m. the K-9 was used at 16th Street & Holland Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 3:42 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1901 Madison Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:28 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2522 Broadway Avenue.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 8:03 p.m. the K-9 was used at 16th Street & 281 Bypass.

10/27

Traffic Arrest

At 2:22 a.m. Morgan Sallabedra was arrested for MIP and ITOL in the 2400 block of Morton Street.

Sick Person

At 10:19 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1901 Van Buren Street.

At 6:22 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1700 Hubbard Street.