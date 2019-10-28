Center for Adult Education improves lives for students; open house scheduled

Story and photos by Joe Vinduska

All it takes is for people to make that first move toward changing their lives and Barton’s Center for Adult Education (CAE) will take care of the rest. The CAE will show people how to get started on the path to a better life at an open house from 3-7 p.m., Nov. 7 at 1025 Main St. in Great Bend. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with students, graduates, staff and partner agencies. Refreshments will be served. The open house is for both potential students and the general public.

Enrollment and Career Advisor Susanne Yarmer wants to help people learn about all the services the center offers in addition to the High School Degree completion program via the General Equivalency Degree (GED) exams.

“Ultimately, our goal is to help people not only find jobs, but to find a career that can support them and their families for years to come. We have programs where students can obtain other credentials such as welding or as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) career paths while simultaneously working on their diploma. We also assist students with digital literacy skills, facilitate partner agencies to conduct workshops for career readiness and help find job shadowing opportunities.”

Yarmer also wanted to stress that the center serves people of all ages and backgrounds and that no one should hesitate to reach out.

“We are here to help anyone and everyone,” she said. “We work with every kind of person you can imagine. Some people are down on their luck and come to see us and get help with their education, and the next thing you know, they have a satisfying career and a better quality of life. There’s nothing better than helping someone succeed for themselves and their families.”

Student Testimonials:

Danielle Wylot, 31 years old

“The CAE has helped me become more confident and has helped me realize there are always new doors to be opened. The staff are always willing to work with you and be flexible. They offer night classes and have great tutors. The teachers are amazing at listening to your needs, as well.

If you are hesitant to take that next step towards a new direction or if you are tired of not being able to take control of your future, I dare you to come to the CAE and do it. You are not rushed. You can work at your own pace, so there is no pressure. At the age of 31, I am telling you it doesn’t matter if you are 60 or 17. You are worth your future.”

Julia Berryman, 27 years old

“I’ve been very hesitant about going back to further my education; I was afraid of failure. That fear had stopped me for years from earning my GED. Calling the CAE was one of the best decisions I have made. With the help of their amazing staff and volunteers, I learned how to be a better student. They are there for you to teach you and help you grow. I always second-guessed myself, my confidence was never there, and they built me up! They are in your corner cheering you on while providing you the tools to achieve your goal.

In June of 2019, I completed my GED and I have never felt such a sense of accomplishment before. It

was amazing! The CAE has changed my life forever. Not only did I have amazing teachers. I also found a new, more confident and eager to learn, me. I am thankful for the encouragement, guidance and education they provided me. I am now enrolled as a fulltime student at Barton and majoring in Wildlife Science.

If you want to further your education, do it! The only person stopping you is yourself. I know the

“hold” fear can have, but I am here to tell you, do not let fear stop you from continuing your education. The CAE is here for you; to help you succeed. Just as they did for me.”

Treaschelle Pennell, 50 years old

“I want to say ‘Thank You’ for giving those of us wanting to get the education we were unable to get before, to get the learning experience we need. I am happier. I am able to learn things I never learned in school. The CAE has helped me to be social as well and it has helped me deal with anxiety. I’ve also volunteered through the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP), which is housed in the CAE office and sponsored by Barton. You will never know what you can accomplish if you never try.”

For more information, Enrollment and Career Advisor Susanne Yarmer at yarmers@bartoncc.edu or (620) 786-7560.