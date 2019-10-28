Barton moves on in Region VI Playoffs with 1-0 victory

bartonsports.com – The 10th ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team survived an upset bid on a low-40’s and windy Sunday at the Cougar Soccer Complex as the Cougars’ 56th minute goal held on to defeat Neosho County Community College 1-0 in first round Region VI action.

The top seeded Cougars move on to second round action improving to 12-2-1 on the season while eighth seeded Neosho County has their season come to an end at 11-7-0.

Gabrielle Privitera’s conversion of a penalty kick from Neosho County’s hand ball foul with 35:25 left in the contest provided the game winner as the Cougars’ leading scorer rattled the net for the 14th time of the season.

Barton’s next challenge is Friday hosting Johnson County Community College (10-5-3) as the fourth seeded Cavaliers won at home Sunday 1-0 over fifth seeded Dodge City Community College.