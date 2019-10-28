Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/25 – 10/27)

10/25

BOOKED: Ashley Feil of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Gwen Finnigan on BTDC warrant for felony obstruction, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Larry McVey on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation. Sent to KDOC.

RELEASED: Santia Henderson for BTDC Court, released to Harvey County.

RELEASED: Thomas Alvis on Rush County District Court case for probation violation after posting two $5,000 surety bonds.

RELEASED: Albert Hass on BTDC warrant for probation violation, time served.

RELEASED: Erin Baker of Ellinwood on Rice County warrant for obstruction apprehension, aggravated endangering a child, and for interference with law enforcement. Granted a $10,000 OR bond through Rice County District Judge Burgess.

10/26

BOOKED: Brayden Powell of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

10/27

BOOKED: Morgan Sallaberdra on Great Bend Municipal Court case for MIP, ITOL, and basic speed, bond set at $500 surety.

RELEASED: Morgan Sallabedra on GBMC case for MIP, ITOL, and basic speed, after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Daniel Bartonek on BTDC cases for order to report after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Juan Bautista of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence, time served.

RELEASED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence, time served.