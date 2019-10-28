Barton County departments accept record amount of drugs during Drug Take Back Day

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Barton County Health Department took in a record amount of prescription and nonprescription drugs Saturday, Oct. 26 during the Drug Take Back event.

The two departments were on the east of the Barton County Courthouse to accept the medications. Sheriff Brian Bellendir says during a four-hour span, they took in 301 pounds of drugs.

“This keeps the drugs out of the hands of kids and prevents abuse,” said Bellendir. “All this medication will be sent to St. Louis, Missouri where it is incinerated by the DEA.”

The free service was offered by the departments to prevent abuse of prescription drugs and allow for proper disposal.

Bellendir noted the amount of drugs dropped off Saturday was a record for any single Drug Take Back event they have hosted.

“It was a huge success for us, and we are very pleased from the public’s response,” Bellendir said.